The annual winter water level reduction is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18, on the Phillips Chain of Lakes.

The lakes drawn down will be Long, Wilson, Elk, Duroy and Musser lakes. Weather-pending, Long Lake, Wilson Creek Flowage, Elk, Duroy, Solberg and Musser lakes will be drawn down 8 to 10 inches by Thursday, Oct. 21.

These overwinter drawdowns are done to prevent shoreline degradation, control aquatic invasives and provide water storage capacity to mitigate spring flooding. Levels will return to normal pool in the spring as the snow melts.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments