During college, I spent a summer working for Montana State University as a fisheries intern. It was an incredible experience, and a summer I will never forget
If you are picturing my Montana internship in your head you are probably seeing mountains with cascading streams and lots of trout. My job involved none of that. Rather, I was working in eastern Montana, often close to the North Dakota border. In that part of the state the only trout are those stocked into little town fishing ponds. It’s hot, dry, and not particularly mountainous.
The project I worked on covered the Yellowstone River from Billings on down to the confluence with the Missouri River. The river here is big and muddy. Our project involved looking for rare species like the “sturgeon chub”. I spent most of that summer covered in mud. We lived out of a jetboat and slept on sandbars. I remember one night we wearily started setting up our tents in the dark after a long day of sorting and counting thousands of minnows. Somewhere, right in between myself and the other crew members, we heard the unmistakable warning of a rattlesnake. Everyone froze completely until we could sort it out.
But my summer was not completely devoid of trout. My longtime fishing buddy Art made the drive out so we could fish for a few days up in the mountains (the part of Montana you were picturing in your mind earlier).
We literally picked a spot on a map that listed a nearby campground and set out on an adventure. Loaded up on garbage gas station food and snaking our way up into the mountains we felt a sense of excitement that far surpassed that of our usual fishing adventures.
We arrived at the campsite about an hour before dark. Naturally, we spent that hour fishing at a little lake nearby and not setting up camp. We caught a few rainbows, which we considered to be a good sign. Once again, I found myself setting up a tent in the dark. But no snakes this time.
We rose early the next day and set out on our grand adventure. Our limited research into the area found that one of the lakes farther upstream supposedly held cutthroat trout, a species neither of us had ever caught. Art and I are serious anglers, but we are not serious hikers. We were woefully unprepared for what we were about to attempt. I wore jeans. The only food we brought was a jar of peanut butter and some white bread. I had drawn a map on a piece of loose paper. We had about enough water to last until 10AM (but didn’t know that). And I’m certain we didn’t wear any sunscreen, despite being at high-altitude on a blue-bird clear day.
But off we went, pure optimism as we ascended the first section of trail. We had been told that there could be bears in the area, so we carried a borrowed can of bear spray and made constant noise. Our favorite noise making strategy was the “Bear Song” which went like this: “Bear noise! Noise for Bears! Bear Noise! Noise for Bears!”. Over and over and over.
Bears turned out to be less of a problem than getting lost. Which happened a few times. We were surprised by the number of off shooting trails we encountered, few of which were marked in any way. We knew we wanted to continue following the creek, so at times we simply made our own path. That worked out fine, except for when it didn’t. At one point, we found ourselves scrambling over a massive rock slide area with boulders the size of mini-vans. It was slow going, and hard to stay pointed in the right direction.
We encountered snow and had a snowball fight. After a few minutes enjoying the novelty of that snow, it started to make us anxious. How high up were we if there was still snow in July?
Our pace became more serious. But our route became more confusing than ever. We lost track of the small creek we’d been following. Now our only navigational aide was a sense of where “up” was. We kept heading “up” hoping there would be a lake there somewhere.
We finally crested a small rock outcrop and looked out at a picture-perfect mountain lake. We were about as high as we could go in that part of the mountain range, with just few hundred more feet of elevation jutting up on the far side of the lake. We were thrilled to have made it. And infinitely more thrilled to see big trout cruising the shallows right in front of us.
I fretted over which fly might tempt these trout and how stealthy I would need to be in my approach. Those concerns were vastly overblown. When my first cast hit the water three trout darted in from separate directions to be the first to smack it. These high mountain trout, which are often stocked out of helicopters, see very little pressure in many cases.
We had arrived at our own personal heaven. Unfortunately, we arrived at about 2:30PM on what was supposed to be an up-and-down day trip. Responsibly, we resolved to fish for one hour and then we would begin our descent.
It was a pretty fantastic hour. We caught beautiful cutthroats left and right. We could catch them on wet flies, we could catch them on dry flies. Art caught several one-handed while he ate a peanut butter sandwich. And then, it was time to go.
We retraced our steps across the patches of snow, down through the thick brush, across the boulder slide, and then along the creek. It was reassuring that on the return trip the trail got wider and more well-maintained as we went along. We sauntered back into camp during the final moments of a glorious Montana sunset.
Years later I was visiting with a friend who was an avid hiker. We compared notes of where we had been out west. Through this conversation I came to learn that he had made this same journey. But his goal was not to fish, it was to summit the highest peak in Montana. In this moment I realized that Art and I had accidentally hiked nearly all the way up the tallest point in the state of Montana on a trout fishing day trip.
