The muskellunge, a beloved fish for us in the Hayward area, has a strange affinity for dams. I have a lot of experience with this, both professionally as a biologist, and personally as an angler. I did my master’s work trying to understand why muskies go through dams on reservoirs in Illinois. In my own fishing, I have caught my share of muskies in the “plunge pool” immediately below dams from Chippewa Falls up to Cable.
I am certainly not the only one that knows this secret about finding muskies below dams. A fish caught by The Hayward Fly Company’s Stu Neville gives us an interesting case about muskies and dams. Here’s the story of Stu’s catch:
“After a busy fall season of musky guiding, it was time for me to go find a fish of my own. Setting off on a solo mission, I drove to the Winter Dam and launched my boat from the freezing air into the only slightly warmer water, and rowed, then walked it up the riffle to the base of the dam. Being by myself, I made sure to have my landing net ready and accessible before I began casting, in case I found a willing musky. I tied on a nine-inch black streamer of my own design and began patterning some casts around the pool, letting my sinking fly line take the fly well below the surface. My fingers very quickly began to feel the chill, but a few minutes later as I was finishing a retrieve, a musky materialized from the dark water behind my fly and ate it as perfectly as I could ever hope for. After a brief, low-drama fight, a healthy 36-inch musky was in the net. I’ve been volunteering for Max for a few years to scan, tag and record information about muskies, so with the fish in the water I grabbed my scanning kit. Waving the scanner over the fish’s belly revealed the presence of a tag! Catching any musky always feels a bit like finding buried treasure, but this one was even more special. After releasing the fish, I recorded the tag information and hurried off the water to tell Max what I’d found.”
When I received the tag information from Stu I searched through our file of tag records, which now holds close to 30,000 tagged muskies in Sawyer County. We’ve never tagged muskies in this portion of the Chippewa River, but I still had a good idea of where this tagged fish came from. The Chippewa Flowage sits upstream from the dam where Stu was fishing and has over 14,000 records of tagged muskies. I knew eventually people would start catching some of these tagged Chippewa Flowage fish after they’d gone through the dam, and it turned out Stu was the first one to do so.
The tag Stu scanned in the fish (called a PIT tag) tell us a lot about the fish’s life. From that tag, we know this musky was stocked and not naturally born. In fact, we know it was stocked into the Chippewa Flowage on September 25, 2013 and it was 11.9 inches long at the time. Because we know when it was stocked, we also know its age at the time Stu caught it: 6 and a half years old. And most interestingly, we now have more confirmation of something that is common in all reservoir muskellunge populations: they like to go through dams.
Some of the research I contributed to in Illinois advanced our understanding of how and when muskies go through dams, and how common it might be. To gather our field data, we PIT tagged about 100 muskies in a small reservoir. We placed an antennae right on the spillway of the dam that would detect tags from fish as they went over the dam. Then we waited.
Our antennae successfully picked up the tags of 24 muskellunge (of 100) leaving the reservoir in one spring. Most of the fish were going over the dam in the daylight hours, which refuted a popular theory about how muskies might be getting unknowingly “sucked” over or through dams at night when they were inactive.
We wanted to explore how muskies behaved around dams more thoroughly. So I built a dam. Actually, I built three. They were made inside long thousand-gallon tanks and housed inside a pole barn. Pumps sent water from below the constructed dam to the area above, creating a continual flow of water over the dam. In this simulated environment we could test how muskies behaved around a dam. We could also control the variables. Some trials were run with low flow, some with high flow. Some were run at night, and some during the day. Some were run with clear water, and some were run with cloudy water that would limit fish visibility. I ran hundreds of these trials, three at a time, on a 24-hour cycle for a whole summer (author’s note: this wound up being a de facto sleep deprivation study on me too, as I had to wake up, at minimum, every hour during the night trials).
One thing became clear from this experiment: muskies going over dams is not a total accident. The musky in our study would start exploring the current and slowly move head-first towards the edge of the dam. With their nose pointed towards the dam and the current passing by them quickly, most muskies could not turn around or swim backwards fast enough to get away from the dam. They would be stuck in place, sometimes for several minutes, before finally being swept over, head first.
This still doesn’t answer the question of why muskies are poking around near dams in the first place. Our field study found that it was mostly adults going over dams and it happened more often in the spring, leading to the hypothesis that this behavior was related to spawning behavior. Perhaps the fish Stu caught went through the dam because it was hooked on love and out looking to get lucky the prior spring (before getting hooked on Stu’s fly, which is a little less lucky).
While we still have a lot to learn about this kind of fish behavior, there is certainly incentive to do so. The American Fisheries Society reports that there are over 84,000 dams in the United States that are at least 50 feet tall. There are many thousand more that are smaller. Understanding how fish interact with dams is beneficial to fish biologists trying to manage populations. It can also be useful for anglers like Stu who are seeking that one special bite. Muskies and dams, it’s just the damdest thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.