If I’m being honest, I am not a great angler. Above average? Yeah, probably. But not great. I couldn’t hack it as a regular fishing guide. But, I am a fantastic fishing guide for kids. And you can be too! With lots of events and sports leagues canceled this summer, now is a great time to try out fishing with your family. Here I have assembled my top 10 tips for taking kids fishing. These tips for safe, fun, and productive outings come from almost two decades of fishing with kids of all ages, including leading fishing trips at YMCA summer camps, organizing youth fishing days in college, coordinating angler education locally for the Wisconsin DNR, and now fishing with my own kids.
1. Life jackets at all times. I’m not going to spend this entire article harping on safety, I promise. But life jackets are so critically important I can’t go on without this reminder. And here’s the tip: make them put the life jacket on before they are allowed to get out of the car. This will make sure you don’t forget it, and that your child is wearing it during one of the times with the most potential danger. The transition between getting everyone out of the car and into the boat or down to the water is where lots of things can go wrong. The kids are excited, and you’re focused on gear, parking, launching the boat, etc. Don’t create a window where something bad can happen, even if you’re not technically on the water yet. And don’t forget your own life jacket. Not only will it help you set the example, the life jacket becomes protective gear when you are in the vicinity of young anglers casting. I have, on several occasions fishing with kids, dug a hook out of my life jacket that an ER doc would otherwise have dug out of my skin had I not been wearing it.
2. Pick your lake. If you are lucky enough to live in a part of the state with lots of lakes, you might struggle with the decision of where to fish. Here are some factors to consider: lakes with clear water can be more fun for kids than those with darker water. Being able to see the fish might be just as much fun as catching them, and even if they are not biting, it gives kids hope. You might also want to factor in what other amenities a lake has to offer. The DNR website has a “Find a Lake” page that will allow you to search for lakes near you with beaches, boat ramps, fishing piers, or any other important feature. Rivers and streams can be great options, too, but that can be a very different kind of fishing.
3. Pick your spot. If you are fishing with kids you probably want to stay close to the shore, even if you have a boat. Biologists would call this the “littoral area”, and it’s where most of the small fish you’d want to target with beginner anglers live. That’s because aquatic plants are able to grow in shallower water, and the fish will be in those plants throughout most of the year. Are there fish out in the deeper parts of the lake? Sure. But work up to those as your kids develop more fishing skills.
4. Skip the Snoopy pole. Getting snarled line or a sticky reel can be frustrating for any angler. Those issues happening to a kid with an already short attention span can lead to the premature end of a fishing trip and maybe the end of their interest in the activity altogether. Get a pole that you can rely on. There are many options, and you can usually do a lot better than the colorful small rods (often called “Snoopy poles”) that are advertised specifically for kids. You can still go with the “closed-face” style reel that’s similar to the setup on a Snoopy pole, but maybe look at the selection of regular rods for a light-weight crappie setup. If your kid is advanced enough to use a spinning reel, do it! All of this comes with one caveat: if having a pole with their favorite Avenger or cartoon character on it is the thing that really gets them excited about fishing, then go with it. It’s still better to just get them out there, and maybe that’s what it takes.
5. Don’t use a big hook. One of the most common but avoidable mistakes I see from people fishing with kids is using a hook that’s way too big for small fish to actually fit it in their mouth. My guideline is that the bend of the hook should pretty easily fit within the circumference of a dime. Big bobbers are also a no-no. A bobber no bigger than a golf ball should accompany your small hook. Lastly, small hooks only require a small piece of bait. Don’t thread the entire nightcrawler on a hook if you are fishing for bluegill.
6. The side-trips can be the main thing. Some of the most enjoyable “fishing” trips I have had with my son have gone in totally unexpected directions. Some days he wants to pull up to the shore somewhere to catch frogs. Some days we go looking for turtles. This requires a mental sacrifice from me, since I usually want to be fishing. But going along with the diversions will lead to all kinds of fun you would never expect. Taking a break from fishing to explore might extend the overall trip, too.
7. Let them get up close and personal. Sometimes we use a clear plastic tub or bucket filled with water as our livewell. This allows our kids to really see the fish in a way they otherwise couldn’t. It is legal to do this with fish you don’t plan to keep, too. But please keep in mind that any fish you possess (even temporarily) need to be in season, legal size, and within your daily bag limit. You also should not keep fish in possession for very long. Let the kids check out the fish for a few minutes and then return them to the lake if you don’t plan to keep them.
8. Let them in on the whole experience. There are all kinds of offshoot missions associated with a fishing trip that you can bring kids in on. Have them go out and dig the worms. Or take them along to the bait store to pick out what you are going to fish with. Best of all, let them help you clean (fillet) any fish you keep. This will be educational and will help them get more invested in the overall experience.
9. Hold the line for the picture. This is a tip for people who want that perfect shot of their little one holding a fish. Having small kids hold a fish can quickly lead to the fish being dropped, often repeatedly. There is also a high likelihood of screaming and getting poked with spines. Before you take the fish off the hook, have the kid hold on to the line a few inches above the fish for the photo. It works great and will be less stressful for all involved! Note that this technique is only recommended for smaller fish, like bluegill.
10. Snacks on snacks on snacks. Parents already know the importance of snacks on any outing. So really, this is just me giving you permission to ply you kids along until the fish bite. “Here, have some more gummy bears and watch that bobber…”
I hope these tips were useful. Now get out there and make some cherished family memories!
