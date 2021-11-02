Age 99, of Butternut, died on Monday October 25, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on May 12, 1922 in Elk, Michigan, the daughter of David and Natalie (Jenkin) Wagner. Her early life and schooling were in Michigan and Illinois. She worked as a housemaid and nannie. On September 20, 1941 she married Albert Wesemann in La Grange, IL. Millie was co-owner of Al’s Place Resort on the Flambeau Flowage in Butternut for 16 years and 10 years of Spring Creek Trout Farm. During this time she worked side by side with Al and became a second mother to all the chore boys and girls. Some who have been in contact with her for a lifetime. She loved to read, do word search, sew, and quilt.
She is survived by three daughters: Renee Svoboda of Forest Lake, MN, Rae (Gordy Rein) Stecker-Rein of Eglin, IL, and Gay (Larry) Palecek of Park Falls, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert, four brothers, two sisters, her son-in-law Timothy Svoboda, grandson Tom Svoboda, and great-grandson Hadyen Stecker.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 11:00am. Rev. John A. Deitz will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Interment will take place at Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
