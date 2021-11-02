Amber was born and raised in Southern California. She moved with her family to Phillips in 1998, returning to California in 2014, where she lived for the remainder of her life.
Growing up, Amber was a gifted athlete, dancer, and artist. She continued to enjoy these things throughout her life, as well as singing, crocheting, crafting, and taking long walks. At the time of her unexpected death, she was planning a spring wedding with her fiancé.
Amber is survived by her fiancé and soulmate, Lorenzo Suarez Jr., her daughter Isa and son Red Patrick, her mother and step-Dad, Dorrie and Tony Grapa, sisters Haley (Brant LaVanway) Elmendorf and Charlaine (Doug) Horning, special Uncle and Aunt Brad and Sandy Sutton, as well as Great-Aunts, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins in Wisconsin and California.
She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick McGloin, step-father Jefferson Elmendorf, grandparents Ken and Rosie Sutton and Frank and Ruth McGloin, Great-Aunts and Uncles and Great-Grandparents.
Amber was a kind and loving person, who despite health and family challenges throughout her life, possessed an unquenchable optimism and hope for happiness always. She will be deeply loved, missed, and remembered forever by her family and friends.
There are plans for a private memorial to acknowledge Amber’s life in the Spring of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.