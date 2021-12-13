Alfred D. Speich, Sr., 89, of Phillips, passed away on December 4, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire, WI. Alfred was born on September 22, 1932, in Monroe, WI, to Henrich and Ada (Wells) Speich.

Alfred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Alfred liked to hunt, fish and spend time on the lake, but his passion was dancing the polka! He was a member of the Musser Lake Association.

He is survived by his children, Deborah (Jon) Brantmeyer and Alfred (Sandy) Speich, Jr.; grandchildren, Alynn (Chris) Luetkens, Lee (Samantha) Speich, Will Speich, Andy Speich; great-grandchildren, Theron and Maty Jo Luetkens; his dear sister-in-law, Jenny Blomberg; and many nieces and nephews, and friends.

Alfred is preceded in death by his wife, Doris; parents; brother, Henry Speich, and sister, Alice Broege.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips, WI, 54555, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

