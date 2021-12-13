Alan David Dunbar, age 60, of Wausau, WI, died peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Tomahawk Health Services in Tomahawk, WI. Alan was born on February 25, 1961, in Phillips, WI, the son of Ellen (Peissig) and Robert Dunbar. He was a 1979 graduate of Phillips High School.
Alan moved to Wausau and worked in the window manufacturing industry and the restaurant/food service industry. He enjoyed softball, golf, hunting, fishing, cooking, and was an avid gardener. His passions for cooking and gardening kept him busy during retirement despite his challenges with epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.
He is survived by six siblings, Bob (Linda) Dunbar, of Arbor Vitae, WI, Jeff (Traci) Dunbar, of Phillips, Sue Blair (Stan Hall), of Winter, WI, Ken (Suzanne) Dunbar, of Muskego, WI, Mike (Mary) Dunbar, of Brantwood, WI, and Brad Dunbar, also of Brantwood; and eleven nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his aunts, Donna Jasurda, of Phillips, Ruth Perlich, of Circle Pines, MN, and Violet Dunbar, of Phillips; and numerous cousins.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen and Robert Dunbar; and his sister, Joanne Dunbar, of Phillips.
A memorial service for Alan Dunbar will be held at a future date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin or The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. You may view Alan’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
