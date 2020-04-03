When voters in the Phillips School District fill out their ballots on Tuesday, April 7, they will see a referendum question asking if they will support a $9.86 million facility referendum. If approved by a majority vote, the taxpayers in the district would see an annual $1.30 increase per $1,000 of assessed property value for 20 years.
The referendum proposed would go toward funding the expansion of the middle/high school campus, adding an elementary wing in order to bring all grade levels on the same campus. This addition would bring the total square footage of the building from 115,180 square feet to 135,180 square feet.
This plan, which has been reached after two years of deliberations, is the district’s solution to structural corrosion identified under the 1958 and 1972 portions of the district's elementary school, currently located approximately an eighth of a mile from the middle and high school campus.
A survey of district residents conducted this past fall indicated that, out of 878 respondents, 67% supported closing the elementary and moving all students to a single campus.
Another significant component to the project includes expanding the district's technical education department by 10,0000 square feet, while also resolving water drainage issues on that side of the building. During heavy rainfalls and snow melt, water often pools in the parking lot on that side of the building due to poor drainage, which would be addressed under the referendum funding.
Renovations and improvements to classrooms throughout the existing middle/high school campus are also factored into the project costs. These would include a new safe entrance to the current district office — which would be transformed to the elementary and middle school office — as well as classroom design changes to meet the needs of younger learners.
If any funds are saved during the course of the main project at the middle/high school, those monies will be put toward demolishing the 1958-72 wings of the existing elementary building. In order to utilize the remaining functional space at the elementary building — estimated at 28,250 square feet — options under consideration include utilizing the space as the district office for administration, community usage, business space, or potentially as a life education site for special needs students age 18-21 who are transitioning from school into the community. The district currently has about five students in this category.
All other students from four-year-old kindergarten through 12th grade would be based at the newly redesigned campus. There are currently a total of 779 students enrolled in the Phillips School District, with 239 in the elementary, 159 in the middle school, and 368 in the high school. An additional 13 students are enrolled in the Rural Virtual Academy.
If a majority of voters support the referendum on April 7, the district will move forward with a three-month planning and design period, creating detailed plans for each element of the new facility. The project is projected to be placed out for bids in next spring, with construction to take place over the course of two summers. The projected completion date would be in time for the 2022-23 school year.
Should the referendum fail to pass, the district will once again need to reconsider how to address the structural issues existing in the current elementary, which will likely require another referendum at a future date.
Anyone interested in learning more about the referendum and proposed project can visit the district’s website at www.phillips.k12.wi.us and watch a virtual open house video that was created to allow the community to see the building remotely due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.