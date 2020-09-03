Law enforcement officers seized $36,963 and nearly 400 high-grade THC vape cartridges, as well as jars of THC wax from a safe on a Rib Lake property earlier this week in connection to an Aug. 26 gunfire incident in which a 20-year-old man was taken into custody.
According to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity Keiser remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond for first-degree recklessly endanger safety, with additional felony drug charges anticipated.
Keiser was taken into custody without incident the night of Aug. 26 after residents in the area reported hearing gunshots both inside a residence and outside on Broadway Street.
Police located an AK-47 rifle at the scene and further searching of the property reviled a locked safe and drugs, according to the statement.
Police obtained a search warrant to access the safe, and also seized a 2013 Ford Focus “believed to be used in the commission of drug trafficking from California back to Wisconsin,” the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Rib Lake Police Department.
