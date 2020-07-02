A $2.534 million construction project at Phillips’ wastewater treatment plant, slated for spring 2021, will be the topic of a public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at the city hall.
The aging treatment plant — which was last upgraded in 2001 — has long been a topic of discussion of the city council, and last year in October, an evaluation of the plant finally created a cohesive list of all the areas of the plant that need attention.
The plant evaluation revealed a total of $4.79 million repairs and upgrades were required at the facility, which has since been divided into two phases: a $2.534 million project slated for 2021, and an additional $2.26 million in needs slated for 2026, which may be handled as a case-by-case replacement of equipment.
The construction project planned for next year will include replacing outdated equipment, improving safety and functionality at the plant by installing covers on a sludge storage tank, and converting the digester system used to break down waste from anaerobic to aerobic.
According to Greg Droessler of Town and Country Engineering, this conversation is anticipated to save operating and maintenance costs.
In December, the city council authorized an extensive facility plan to be drawn up for the plant.
That plan will be presented at the July 7 public hearing, along with the projected future usage of the plant, environmental impacts, and the schedule for implementing the repairs and upgrades to the plant.
A proposed user rate increase, which is estimated to raise the average citizen’s sewer bill by $34.14 per quarter, will also be discussed. The rate increase is expected to be a fixed rate of $19.67 per quarter, with an additional $1.32 per every additional 748 gallons of water used.
If approved, the rate increase would go into effect in September and residents will see the first increase on their January bill.
The sewer rates charged to citizens go toward covering the operating and maintenance costs at the wastewater treatment plant, as well as the city’s lift stations and sewer system.
For several years, the city’s sewer rates have been coming in at less than is required to fund these costs, according to past discussions at the city council meetings.
The city currently spends around $225,000 on debt service each year, and an additional $245,000 on operating and maintenance costs for the sewer system.
