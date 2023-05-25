PHILLIPS — The fourth-grade class of Phillips Elementary School had a field trip all-day May 19, with a visit to United Pride Dairy in the morning and the Wisconsin Concrete Park for a tour and some art activities in the afternoon.

Fourth-grade teachers Kristin Hickerson, Vicki Spacek and Blake Edwards brought their students along with cross-categorical special education teacher Kelly Lind. The teachers said the tours and activities related to the teaching unit in the classroom.

