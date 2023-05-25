...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Ann Grzywnowicz, manager of the Wisconsin Concrete Park, leads Phillips Elementary School fourth-graders in an art workshop to develop homemade, outdoor art in the style of Fred Smith during a field trip on May 19, 2023.
Friends of Fred Smith Board members Marjory Brzeskiewicz, Mary Jean Peterson and Gay Marschke lead Phillips fourth-graders on a guided tour of the Wisconsin Concrete Park as part of a school field trip on May 19, 2023.
Ann Grzywnowicz, manager of the Wisconsin Concrete Park, leads Phillips Elementary School fourth-graders in an art workshop to develop homemade, outdoor art in the style of Fred Smith during a field trip on May 19, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Friends of Fred Smith Board members Marjory Brzeskiewicz, Mary Jean Peterson and Gay Marschke lead Phillips fourth-graders on a guided tour of the Wisconsin Concrete Park as part of a school field trip on May 19, 2023.
PHILLIPS — The fourth-grade class of Phillips Elementary School had a field trip all-day May 19, with a visit to United Pride Dairy in the morning and the Wisconsin Concrete Park for a tour and some art activities in the afternoon.
Fourth-grade teachers Kristin Hickerson, Vicki Spacek and Blake Edwards brought their students along with cross-categorical special education teacher Kelly Lind. The teachers said the tours and activities related to the teaching unit in the classroom.
