ST. CROIX FALLS — Seniors Kale Kielpikowski and Dominic Schmidt, junior Aiden Miesbauer and freshman Hudson Hilgart represented the Chequamegon High School wrestling team at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at St. Croix Falls on Feb. 19.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced from the sectional to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.
Kielpikowski (27-15) pinned Cera Philson of Thorp/Owen-Withee in 1:09 in a quarterfinal match at 113 pounds. Kielpikowski fell in 1:03 in the semifinals to ninth-ranked and eventual runner-up Kayne Johnson (36-8) of Cameron. Kielpikowski’s day ended with a 46-second fall to Michael Stasser (23-14) of Durand.
Schmidt (24-20) fell in 2:57 to fourth-ranked and eventual champion Tristan Drier (42-2) of Cadott in the quarterfinals at 152 pounds and in 1:14 to 11th-ranked and eventual runner-up Tommy Quinn (37-8) of Cameron.
Miesbauer (24-12) lost a 5-3 decision to eventual runner-up Josh Davidsaver (28-15) of St. Croix Falls and a 5-0 decision to Logan Harel (23-8) of Cadott at 120 pounds. Davidsaver was honorable mention in the WiWrestling Division 3 rankings.
Hilgart fell in 1:27 to eventual champion Dominic Leintz (42-2) of Clear Lake at 138 pounds and in 2:24 to Alex Katzman (24-10) of Whitehall. Leintz is ranked fifth in Division 3 at 138 pounds by WiWrestling.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.