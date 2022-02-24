ST. CROIX FALLS — Seniors Kale Kielpikowski and Dominic Schmidt, junior Aiden Miesbauer and freshman Hudson Hilgart represented the Chequamegon High School wrestling team at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional at St. Croix Falls on Feb. 19.

The top three finishers in each weight class advanced from the sectional to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) State Individual Wrestling Tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison.

Kielpikowski (27-15) pinned Cera Philson of Thorp/Owen-Withee in 1:09 in a quarterfinal match at 113 pounds. Kielpikowski fell in 1:03 in the semifinals to ninth-ranked and eventual runner-up Kayne Johnson (36-8) of Cameron. Kielpikowski’s day ended with a 46-second fall to Michael Stasser (23-14) of Durand.

Schmidt (24-20) fell in 2:57 to fourth-ranked and eventual champion Tristan Drier (42-2) of Cadott in the quarterfinals at 152 pounds and in 1:14 to 11th-ranked and eventual runner-up Tommy Quinn (37-8) of Cameron.

Miesbauer (24-12) lost a 5-3 decision to eventual runner-up Josh Davidsaver (28-15) of St. Croix Falls and a 5-0 decision to Logan Harel (23-8) of Cadott at 120 pounds. Davidsaver was honorable mention in the WiWrestling Division 3 rankings.

Hilgart fell in 1:27 to eventual champion Dominic Leintz (42-2) of Clear Lake at 138 pounds and in 2:24 to Alex Katzman (24-10) of Whitehall. Leintz is ranked fifth in Division 3 at 138 pounds by WiWrestling.com.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments