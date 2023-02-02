Catkins1

Forward Bank, Insurance, and Investment Services employees Mandy Poler, left, and Kortney Veitengruber, present a $300 check to Catkins Animal Rescue of Park Falls, while holding two of the shelter’s current residents. The donation represents three bank employees as part of a Forward Giving Back program of donating $100 per employee to the charity of their choice.

 Submitted photo

Forward Bank, Insurance, and Investment Services is celebrating a growth milestone by donating over $12,000 to local charities on behalf of employees, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

All employees were asked by leadership to select the nonprofit that they volunteer with or personally support that the bank can support. Forward encouraged the team to personally deliver checks to these organizations and to see firsthand the positive impact of their choice and generosity.

