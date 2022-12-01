PARK FALLS — Forward Bank, to include Forward Insurance and Forward Investment Services, was named among the “Best Bank to Work For” program honorees for a sixth consecutive years, according to a Nov. 21 press release.

The Best Banks to Work For program, initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, recognizes U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction, employee culture and staff support.

