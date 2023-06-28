VILLAGE OF KENNAN — A Kennan landmark tavern and neighboring mobile home were lost to a Tuesday night fire, according to the Price County Sheriff's Office on June 28.

The Coach Tavern on Railroad Street heading into the village of Kennan and the adjacent two-bedroom mobile home were under the same ownership, according to several real estate websites that currently list the two structures as one property with the name Barka's Whitetail Inn on the external wall. The bar, which was converted from a vintage rail coach and an added structure dated back to the 1940s, according to residents. While it was no longer in operation the bar was a signature landmark while entering the village.

  

