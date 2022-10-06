WCSP FIFIELD 9-28-22

White-crowned sparrows pass through our Northwoods during spring and fall migrations and now is the time to look for them.

 PHOTO BY THOMAS NICHOLLS

We look for white-crowned sparrows every spring and fall hoping to see a few of them as they pass through northern Wisconsin on their way to either their summering or wintering grounds. We were lucky to see an adult and juvenile at our Nature Education Center in Fifield for a few days around Sept. 28, 2022, where they were eating cracked corn and other seeds put out for sparrows and juncos.

White-crowned sparrows are herbivores (granivores) and carnivores (insectivores). They mainly eat seeds of weeds and grasses, as well as buds, flowers, berries, and small fruits. During summer they eat caterpillars, beetles, wasps, and sometimes spiders. During winter and on migration these birds look for food in thickets, weedy fields, agricultural fields, roadsides, and backyards.

