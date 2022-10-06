...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 PM
CDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM
CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
White-crowned sparrows pass through our Northwoods during spring and fall migrations and now is the time to look for them.
We look for white-crowned sparrows every spring and fall hoping to see a few of them as they pass through northern Wisconsin on their way to either their summering or wintering grounds. We were lucky to see an adult and juvenile at our Nature Education Center in Fifield for a few days around Sept. 28, 2022, where they were eating cracked corn and other seeds put out for sparrows and juncos.
White-crowned sparrows are herbivores (granivores) and carnivores (insectivores). They mainly eat seeds of weeds and grasses, as well as buds, flowers, berries, and small fruits. During summer they eat caterpillars, beetles, wasps, and sometimes spiders. During winter and on migration these birds look for food in thickets, weedy fields, agricultural fields, roadsides, and backyards.
