...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Wisconsin’s highest waterfall, Big Manitou Falls on the Black River, at 165 feet high, can be seen in Pattison State Park, 13 miles south of Superior on State Highway 35. Little Manitou Falls at 30 feet high can also be seen in the Park.
Beaver River Cascading Falls can easily be seen in Beaver Bay, Minnesota along State Highway 61 at the bridge crossing. You can park at a small park just south of the bridge. Add a hike along the Beaver River to Lake Superior beach where you can find rhyolites, jasper, and even Lake Superior agates.
Wisconsin’s highest waterfall, Big Manitou Falls on the Black River, at 165 feet high, can be seen in Pattison State Park, 13 miles south of Superior on State Highway 35. Little Manitou Falls at 30 feet high can also be seen in the Park.
Thomas H. Nicholls
Beaver River Cascading Falls can easily be seen in Beaver Bay, Minnesota along State Highway 61 at the bridge crossing. You can park at a small park just south of the bridge. Add a hike along the Beaver River to Lake Superior beach where you can find rhyolites, jasper, and even Lake Superior agates.
The winter of 2022-23 was one of the snowiest on record across much of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. For example, Rhinelander had at least 122-inches and Duluth, Minnesota surpassed their previous record of 135.4 inches by getting at least 139-inches of snow this past winter!
Even though it was a long, long winter for most of us, we did have a short spring during mid-April when most of our snow rapidly melted, followed by more wintery weather, snow, and rain until the end of April. When May arrived, it suddenly seemed to turn into summer, especially during the week of May 7 when tree buds burst into leaves, ground cover greened up, and most of the snow had melted!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.