The winter of 2022-23 was one of the snowiest on record across much of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. For example, Rhinelander had at least 122-inches and Duluth, Minnesota surpassed their previous record of 135.4 inches by getting at least 139-inches of snow this past winter!

Even though it was a long, long winter for most of us, we did have a short spring during mid-April when most of our snow rapidly melted, followed by more wintery weather, snow, and rain until the end of April. When May arrived, it suddenly seemed to turn into summer, especially during the week of May 7 when tree buds burst into leaves, ground cover greened up, and most of the snow had melted!

