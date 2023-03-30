FIFIELD (March 23, 2023) — There are at least three times of year when drivers must be extra cautious while driving along roadways to avoid hitting animals and birds feeding on road kills: During the white-tailed deer rut in the fall there is a dramatic increase in deer movement across roadways during mating season; during spring fawning in May and June; and right now in early spring as roadkill emerges from the melting winter snow.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has a roadside policy that allows authorized individuals or agencies to remove deer carcasses along state roads so birds of prey, such as American bald eagles and other wildlife, will have safer places to feed on resources that would otherwise be wasted.

