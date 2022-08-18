An endangered whooping crane in a wetland at the International Crane Foundation near Baraboo on Aug. 6. There are only 798 whooping cranes left in the entire world, but they are slowly recovering with the help of the ICF and others that have increased the last western migratory flock from just 20 birds to more than 500 birds over 70 years. A new eastern migratory flock numbering about 78 birds is being established, some of which can be seen in Wisconsin, so be on the lookout for them while out birding.
Mary Lou and I had the privilege of attending the International Crane Foundation (ICF) celebration of the world’s 15 crane species at the wetland reserve near Baraboo on Aug. 6. We saw the varieties of the iconic crane species from around the world as part of a special tour of the foundation’s newly renovated exhibits, a $10 million project at the only place on Earth where all 15 of the world’s crane species can be seen in one place.
Located amid the farmlands of southern Wisconsin, the ICF headquarters are just 10 minutes from Wisconsin Dells and surrounding Baraboo Hills. Here, visitors can enjoy learning about the world’s cranes, taking a hike on the nature trails, and browsing nature-themed items from around the world in their gift shop.
