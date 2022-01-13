It has the largest brain of all hoofed animals. It has the second strongest heart of any animal after the cow. It is the tallest animal in the world at 18 feet!
What is it? The remarkable giraffe, of course, one of the most magnificent animals to walk the earth!
As a young boy, I would spend hours watching giraffes in a zoo. Back then, being short at the time, it seemed like they were huge animals with their necks alone being at least 20 feet long. Yet, I learned at the zoo that they only had seven neck vertebrae, the same number as the human species and most other mammals with much shorter necks. Amazing indeed!
I always wanted to see giraffes in the wild but, realistically, I never ever thought I would. That all changed when I became a wildlife biologist leading natural history safaris to Africa.
Since I started leading safaris in 1988, I have had the privilege of seeing hundreds of giraffes in the wild on some 20 trips to six African countries. I never tire of watching these gentle giants feeding and walking around the African Plains with their heads held up high.
After seeing them free in the wild, it has never been the same again seeing them penned up in a zoo. Speaking of seeing, other animal species like to graze around giraffes because they often spot predators from their high vantage point well before ground feeders can.
I think about and admire giraffes a lot, but never more so than when I saw a recent video of a giant herd of hundreds of giraffes crossing a road in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Crater area on the way to Serengeti National Park. You can see the YouTube video at https://youtu.be/U3yVvD_GYNY.
Back in 2015 our safari group also witnessed a large giraffe herd of at least 400 in the same area. I stopped counting at 400!
The giraffes were all over a hillside feeding on whistling thorn acacia foliage. It was such a magnificent sight to behold that it could not be captured by camera just as one can’t capture the Grand Canyon in one photo frame. However, many of us still have that giraffe herd sighting captured in our memory forever.
Acacias are common trees on the African savanna. In fact, there are more than 40 species in East Africa. Acacias are a favorite food of giraffes providing all their nutrients except salt and calcium.
What is interesting about the whistling thorn acacia species is that ants live in small galls on these trees. They make little holes in the galls that they use for doorways. When the winds blow through the branches with these ‘holey’ galls, it sounds as though the tree is whistling much like the tone you get when you blow across the top of a bottle. And that is how this species of acacia got its common name.
What is even more interesting is the unusual relationship between whistling thorn acacias, giraffes, and ants. The trees provide ‘room and board’ for the ants, and the ants provide one line of defense for the tree.
Acacias are such a popular food source for herbivores (plant eaters) that they have another line of defense too – sharp thorns! Thorns help discourage animals from feeding on them! However, giraffes have an 18-inch-long tongue uniquely used to strip branches of leaves, even those with thorns, without injury.
Getting back to the ants, when a giraffe eats the whistling thorn acacia leaves, the tiny ants living in the galls feel the vibrations and they rush out to bite the giraffe’s long, blue tongue, lips, the inside of its nose, and the corner of its eyes. Ouch! After a few ant bites, the giraffe gets the message and moves on to more comfortable food supplies thereby leaving some leaves on the acacia. This allows the trees to survive and grow more leaves for more giraffes to harvest. This behavior makes sense because, if giraffes killed off their most important food sources, they may run out of food.
Acacias produce a sweet sap produced in special glands on the acacia leaves that acts like nectar produced in flowers. With this food, and shelter provided by the acacias, the ants can spend their entire lives in the trees, although some ant species will come down to the ground looking for protein from time to time. Although each tree may host several different ant species, usually there is only one colony of one species of ant on any individual tree. As many as 20,000 of these tiny stinging ants can live on one tree!
This relationship between giraffes, acacias, and ants seems kind of farfetched, but that is nature’s way — everything is connected in the web of life.
