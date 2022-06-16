A Scissor-tailed flycatcher with a beetle in its beak while gleaning insects from the vegetation on June 8, 2022 in Ocker’s Acres corn field in Fifield. The bird is diurnal and a bit larger than an Eastern phoebe. They usually catch insects by waiting on a perch and then flying out to catch them in flight (hawking).
A rare glimpse of an adult scissor-tailed flycatcher perched along Chada Road in the Township of Fifield on June 8, 2022.
Submitted photo by Sue Kartman.
An adult scissor-tailed flycatcher perched on a utility wire on Chada Road in the Township of Fifield on June 8, 2022.
Submitted photo by Sue Kartman.
Submitted photo by Sue Kartman.
FIFIELD — In his June 11 issue of the monthly Focus on Nature newsletter from the Nature Education Center in Fifield, Thomas H. Nicholls presented photos from Sue Kartman, who managed to capture the moment she spotted a scissor-tailed flycatcher bird in Fifield, a rare occurrence in Price County.
Kartman was driving home on June 8 on Chada Road in the township of Fifield, when she noticed a strange bird fly up from a newly germinating corn field on Ocker’s Acres to perch on an orange post next to the road. Sue had never seen a bird like this before, so she took a quick photo of the bird with her phone camera as she didn’t have her trusted digital zoom camera that she usually carries with her.
