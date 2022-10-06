MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Price County Health and Human Services are now offering influenza (flu) vaccinations.

Influenza, commonly referred to as the “flu,” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.

