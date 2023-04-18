The National Weather Service in Duluth on Tuesday issued a Flood Advisory along with a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Wisconsin counties including Price County. The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday and cautions motorists and residents of possible minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas as river or stream flows remain very high.

Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood conditions.

