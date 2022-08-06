Daniel Beckstead, left, takes a leap to try and throw his brother Jason Beckstead off balance while log rolling at Triangle Park on Aug. 6, as part of the Flambeau Rama activities.
Daniel Beckstead, along with Web, Amber, and Jason Beckstead, are a family from Oregon, who are one of four crews that travel around with the Florida-based Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The just came from a show in Virginia are heading next to Milwaukee next and to the Maryland State Fair.
Daniel Beckstead, left, jumps rope while log rolling at Triangle Park on Aug. 6, as part of the Flambeau Rama activities.
Daniel Beckstead, along with Web, Amber, and Jason Beckstead, are a family from Oregon, who are one of four crews that travel around with the Florida-based Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The just came from a show in Virginia are heading next to Milwaukee next and to the Maryland State Fair.
Miss Flambea Rama 2021 watches from left as three candidates wait to hear who will be crowned 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama on Aug. 6 at the ice arena. The candidates, from left, are Sydney Button, 14, Olivia Negri, 15, and Alexis Grawvunder, 16, all of Park Falls.
Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, shows her excitement at right after being crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena on Aug. 6. The pageant director and 2021 Miss Flambeau Rama place sashes and crowns on runner-ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, center.
At right, Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, shows her excitement after being crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena on Aug. 6. Runner-ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, center, watch as Alexis is presented with her flowers, tiara and a check.
Daniel Beckstead, left, takes a leap to try and throw his brother Jason Beckstead off balance while log rolling at Triangle Park on Aug. 6, as part of the Flambeau Rama activities.
Daniel Beckstead, along with Web, Amber, and Jason Beckstead, are a family from Oregon, who are one of four crews that travel around with the Florida-based Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The just came from a show in Virginia are heading next to Milwaukee next and to the Maryland State Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, shows her excitement after being crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena on Aug. 6. The runner-ups are Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Daniel Beckstead, left, jumps rope while log rolling at Triangle Park on Aug. 6, as part of the Flambeau Rama activities.
Daniel Beckstead, along with Web, Amber, and Jason Beckstead, are a family from Oregon, who are one of four crews that travel around with the Florida-based Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The just came from a show in Virginia are heading next to Milwaukee next and to the Maryland State Fair.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Miss Flambea Rama 2021 watches from left as three candidates wait to hear who will be crowned 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama on Aug. 6 at the ice arena. The candidates, from left, are Sydney Button, 14, Olivia Negri, 15, and Alexis Grawvunder, 16, all of Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Saturday night is all right for food to go with music and other refreshments from vendors at the Flambeau Rama evening entertainment at the ice area.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, shows her excitement at right after being crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena on Aug. 6. The pageant director and 2021 Miss Flambeau Rama place sashes and crowns on runner-ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, center.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The band Old Pine Road performs Saturday at the ice arena as part of Flambeau Rama on Aug. 6.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
At right, Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, shows her excitement after being crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena on Aug. 6. Runner-ups Sydney Button, 14, left, and Olivia Negri, 15, center, watch as Alexis is presented with her flowers, tiara and a check.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The band Twisted Whisker starts their show Saturday night to close out the evening performances at Flambeau Rama on Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.