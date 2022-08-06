PARK FALLS — The Flambea Rama weekend continues with Saturday evening entertainment with the Queen Flambearama coronation and 

Alexis Grawvunder, 16, of Park Falls, was crowned the 2022 Miss Flambeau Rama at the ice arena. The runner-ups are Sydney Button, 14, and Olivia Negri, 15, both of Park Falls.

