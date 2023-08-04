Flambeau Rama got started with sunshine and big crowds Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2023, with long lines of kids and their parents at the Park Falls track and football field for the annual St. Croix Rod youth casting contest. The fun continues all weekend.
A girl shows how fast she can learn to cast at the annual St. Croix Rod youth casting contest held at the Park Falls track and football field to help kick off the 70th Flambeau Rama on Aug. 4, 2023. The fun continues all weekend.
Kids shows their casting skills at the annual St. Croix Rod youth casting contest held at the Park Falls track and football field to help kick off the 70th Flambeau Rama on Aug. 4, 2023. The fun continues all weekend.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
