Bill Daubner, of Park Falls, and John Daubner, 57, of Fort Myers, Florida, start out on the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Susie Schuh, of Park Falls, is walking at far left.
Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, finishes in first place in the men’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Joshua Brown, of Butternut finished second, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, finished third.
Autumn Michalski, 16, of Butternut, finishes in first place in the women’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Michalski finished fourth overall behind Derek Kreier of Clear Lake, Joshua Brown of Butternut, and Jeffrey Quednow of Ogema.
People stroll through the antique, classic and modified classic cars, trucks and motorcycles that were parked at Chequamegan High School on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls.
An outfielder for team Dutch's of Marenisco, Michigan, catches a fly ball in a Saturday morning game against the Junior Varsity team of Auburndale, Wisconsin. The game was part of the weekend tournament that is all part of Flambeau Rama.
A member of the Junior Varsity team of Auburndale, Wisconsin, starts his run to first base after batting against team Dutch's of Marenisco, Michigan, during a Saturday morning game as part of the weekend tournament that is all part of Flambeau Rama.
Runners take off from South 5th Avenue at St. Anthony's Catholic Church to start the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Park Falls youths, Ethan Humphrey, 13, and Mackenzie Humphrey, 11, take part in the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Bill Daubner, of Park Falls, and John Daubner, 57, of Fort Myers, Florida, start out on the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Susie Schuh, of Park Falls, is walking at far left.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, finishes in first place in the men’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Joshua Brown, of Butternut finished second, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, finished third.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Autumn Michalski, 16, of Butternut, finishes in first place in the women’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Michalski finished fourth overall behind Derek Kreier of Clear Lake, Joshua Brown of Butternut, and Jeffrey Quednow of Ogema.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
People stroll through the antique, classic and modified classic cars, trucks and motorcycles that were parked at Chequamegan High School on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
An outfielder for team Dutch's of Marenisco, Michigan, catches a fly ball in a Saturday morning game against the Junior Varsity team of Auburndale, Wisconsin. The game was part of the weekend tournament that is all part of Flambeau Rama.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A member of the Junior Varsity team of Auburndale, Wisconsin, starts his run to first base after batting against team Dutch's of Marenisco, Michigan, during a Saturday morning game as part of the weekend tournament that is all part of Flambeau Rama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.