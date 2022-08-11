PARK FALLS — It was three full days of entertainment, shopping and activities and then some — and it was all over in a flash. The 2022 Flambeau Rama brought the annual event back from the pandemic in style with thousands of people enjoying a weekend of fun.

Three were several performances from the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show downtown over two days. The Beckstead family of Web, Amber, Jason and Danial, are from Oregon, but work with the Florida based show as one of four crews that perform around the country. The family just came from shows in Virginia and North Dakota and are heading next to Milwaukee next and then to the Maryland State Fair.

