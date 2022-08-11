Don Preisler waves from the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce float as the 2022 Flambeau Rama 2022 Parade Marshall on Aug. 7 in downtown Park Falls. With him are the three Miss Flambeau Rama contestants, from left, Olivia Negri, Alexis Grawvunder and Sydney Button.
Benjamin Fox stands by his Model A said he drove from Menomonie to Park Falls for the Flambeau Rama car show. He is waiting for the judges who are going down the line on Aug. 6 at Chequamegon High School.
Don Preisler waves from the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce float as the 2022 Flambeau Rama 2022 Parade Marshall on Aug. 7 in downtown Park Falls. With him are the three Miss Flambeau Rama contestants, from left, Olivia Negri, Alexis Grawvunder and Sydney Button.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Benjamin Fox stands by his Model A said he drove from Menomonie to Park Falls for the Flambeau Rama car show. He is waiting for the judges who are going down the line on Aug. 6 at Chequamegon High School.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A crowd of auto enthusiasts a just as many curious public enjoyed a look at vintage automobiles and concept cars on Aug. 8 at Chequamegon High School. The show was part of Flambeau Rama events.
PARK FALLS — It was three full days of entertainment, shopping and activities and then some — and it was all over in a flash. The 2022 Flambeau Rama brought the annual event back from the pandemic in style with thousands of people enjoying a weekend of fun.
Three were several performances from the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show downtown over two days. The Beckstead family of Web, Amber, Jason and Danial, are from Oregon, but work with the Florida based show as one of four crews that perform around the country. The family just came from shows in Virginia and North Dakota and are heading next to Milwaukee next and then to the Maryland State Fair.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.