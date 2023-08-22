MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Aug. 22 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in honor of U.S. Army Corporal Donald L. DuPont, who lost his life in the Korean War and whose remains have been identified and returned to Wisconsin for burial.

“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” Evers said. “We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace. Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments