...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
“As Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the senseless, violent attack at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, Kathy and I are thinking of the entire Waukesha community, the six people whose lives were mercilessly taken, and all of the loved ones, friends, first responders, and neighbors for whom this anniversary will be especially difficult and traumatic,” said Gov. Evers. “As we remember this tragic event, we also reflect on the first responders, community leaders, and neighbors who ran toward danger to help, every person who responded in the days and months that followed with kindness, empathy, and compassion, and the extraordinary faith, strength, and resilience the Waukesha community has shown over the last year.”
