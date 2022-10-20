Five generations of one family gathered in Ogema the weekend of Oct. 1-2, so that Lillian Dickinson, 95, of Princeton, Minnesota, could meet her great-great-granddaughter Lindy Hamm, 3 months. Lillian spent much of her life in Prentice and Ogema until health concerns eight years ago meant moving to assisted living near her daughter, Cristy Collins, in Princeton. Lillian returned to visit her daughter Debby Blomberg for a few weeks to watch the leaves change. Granddaughter Pamela Thomas, Great-granddaughter Victoria Hamm andGreat-great-granddaughter Lindy Hamm took the opportunity to visit for the weekend.

