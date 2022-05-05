Firefighters from around Price County train to cut off doors and cut panels in the side of a school bus on April 30 in Phillips. Area students were also on hand to serve as live patients in the all-day exercise in school bus extrication.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — A school bus crash is the nightmare scenario that no one ever wants but it’s important for rescuers to be prepared for such scenarios to save lives when there are precious few minutes.
Firefighters from around Price County had the opportunity to train for a bus extrication scenario on April 30 at the city gravel pit along South Airport Road. The training included cutting openings in a school bus no longer in service with the School District of Phillips.
