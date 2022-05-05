PHILLIPS — A school bus crash is the nightmare scenario that no one ever wants but it’s important for rescuers to be prepared for such scenarios to save lives when there are precious few minutes.

Firefighters from around Price County had the opportunity to train for a bus extrication scenario on April 30 at the city gravel pit along South Airport Road. The training included cutting openings in a school bus no longer in service with the School District of Phillips.

