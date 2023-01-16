SOMO — On the early morning of Jan. 16, several area fire departments responded to a structure fire at W11069 U.S. 8 in the town of Somo, where the BP gas station and convenience store was already found to be engulfed in smoke and flames by the earliest responders arrived after the 4:01 a.m. dispatch call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, according to the press release posted on the Tomahawk Fire Department Facebook page.

With heavy smoke moving toward the roof line of the building, an automatic mutual aid was dispatched from the Nokomis Fire Department for a full response. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded with Engine 3, Engine 5, Rescue 1 and Tender 6. Firefighters started suppression efforts on the interior, but exited as the structure was becoming quickly unstable and hazardous.

