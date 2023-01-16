...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 2
Firefighters from several area fire departments fight an early morning fire Jan. 16 at the Tripoli BP gas station and convenience store fire in Lincoln County. The were no injuries reported and the structure is reported to be destroyed.
Firefighters from several area fire departments fight an early morning fire Jan. 16 at the Tripoli BP gas station and convenience store fire in Lincoln County. This Rhinelander Fire Department Aerial Ladder helped to provide suppression efforts on the roof.
Firefighters from several area fire departments fight an early morning fire Jan. 16 at the Tripoli BP gas station and convenience store fire in Lincoln County. The were no injuries reported and the structure is reported to be destroyed.
Submitted photo
Firefighters from several area fire departments fight an early morning fire Jan. 16 at the Tripoli BP gas station and convenience store fire in Lincoln County. This Rhinelander Fire Department Aerial Ladder helped to provide suppression efforts on the roof.
SOMO — On the early morning of Jan. 16, several area fire departments responded to a structure fire at W11069 U.S. 8 in the town of Somo, where the BP gas station and convenience store was already found to be engulfed in smoke and flames by the earliest responders arrived after the 4:01 a.m. dispatch call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, according to the press release posted on the Tomahawk Fire Department Facebook page.
With heavy smoke moving toward the roof line of the building, an automatic mutual aid was dispatched from the Nokomis Fire Department for a full response. The Tomahawk Fire Department responded with Engine 3, Engine 5, Rescue 1 and Tender 6. Firefighters started suppression efforts on the interior, but exited as the structure was becoming quickly unstable and hazardous.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.