FIFIELD — The town of Fifield Board of Supervisors may consider revising its water traffic ordinance regarding recreational use but will need further review including input from residents and lake users, according to discussion at the Aug. 15 regular meeting.

The town board tabled an item to consider revising Ordinance No. 28, and specifically the section regarding water ski hours, until the October meeting. The delay was to allow the lake associations to hold August and September meetings to gauge input from lake residents along with water recreationists and other concerned persons and to relay input and recommendations for the board to consider.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments