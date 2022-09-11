FIFIELD — Fifield Field Department No. 1 continued its tradition of hosting a Never Forget! 9-11 Tribute to honor the memory of first responders and civilians who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001, along with commemorating the founders of the local fire department and the men and women who continue to serve. The Sept. 10 event included a program, march and a luncheon.

Emcee, FFD 1st Lt. Robert Lobermeier, recalled the events of 9-11, and also read the honor roll call for the founding members of the Fifield Fire Department. He also read the names of the four fire chiefs who have served since the founding 75 years ago, including current Fire Chief William Felch, who has served the department for more than 40 years.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments