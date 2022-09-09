A "Run for the Fallen" trophy from 2019 is displayed at Fifield Fire Department No. 1. The trophy commemorates participation in a nationwide one-mile run to remember firefighters who lost their lives while responding to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Fifield Fire Department will host its annual Never Forget! 9-11 Tribute from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 at Fifield Fire Hall.
The Fifield Fire & Rescue Department will host Never Forget! A 9-11 Tribute from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Fifield Fire Hall No. 1 at N13936 State Highway 13, Fifield.
The annual event to remember first responders of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will include a 1 mile march of remembrance, prayers and remarks, an honor roll call of fire department founders and volunteers, recognition of mutual aid partners, a brat and hotdog lunch, fellowship, tours, and photos on the fire trucks for the kids.
