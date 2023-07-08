PIKE LAKE — Fifield Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMS) from the Pike Lake station were called to three incidents on July 6, according to information from the department.

The department was paged to a two-car crash on State Highway 70 near Sheep Ranch Road at around 1 p.m. The highway was closed to traffic for about two hours while first responders were on the scene, according to the announcement. A juvenile was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua.

  

