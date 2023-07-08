A Life Link III helicopter prepares to land on State Highway 70 east of Turner Lake Road where another medical helicopter has already landed and a Park Fall Ambulance Service vehicle is ready to transport two people who hit a deer with their motorcycle on July 6, 2023.
Crew of Fifield Fire Department No. 2 - Pike Lake station and Park Falls Area Ambulance Service talk as they respond to a motorcycle and deer crash on State Highway 70 that injured two people on July 6, 2023.
Submitted photo by Ann Sloane
Ann Sloane
PIKE LAKE — Fifield Fire Department emergency medical technicians (EMS) from the Pike Lake station were called to three incidents on July 6, according to information from the department.
The department was paged to a two-car crash on State Highway 70 near Sheep Ranch Road at around 1 p.m. The highway was closed to traffic for about two hours while first responders were on the scene, according to the announcement. A juvenile was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center-Minocqua.
