FIFIELD — It was beautiful weather for a full day and evening of events on July 9, as the crowds came out for the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park.

Around every active organization in the town had a booth that was doing one activity or another throughout the day. The kids events were followed by the family events, and then with the evening came live music and the annual fireworks display.

