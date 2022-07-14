Barbara Boeck, left, president of the Fifield American Legion Auxiliary, sells raffle tickets to Renie John, who lives right across the river from the Movrich Park, which was hosting the annual Fifield Community Picnic in Fifield on July 9.
Fifield Dirt Devils ATV Club members, from left, Eric Tuchscherer, Joe Harper, president; Karen Newberry, and Jolene Nelson, sell food and root beer floats to raise funds for the club projects during the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park on July 9.
Richard Lapp, commander of the American Legion Fifield Post 532, operates a beer stand to raise funds for the post during the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park on July 9. Aaron Slayton, post member, is helping out in the back.
Barbara Boeck, left, president of the Fifield American Legion Auxiliary, sells raffle tickets to Renie John, who lives right across the river from the Movrich Park, which was hosting the annual Fifield Community Picnic in Fifield on July 9.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Fifield Dirt Devils ATV Club members, from left, Eric Tuchscherer, Joe Harper, president; Karen Newberry, and Jolene Nelson, sell food and root beer floats to raise funds for the club projects during the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park on July 9.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Richard Lapp, commander of the American Legion Fifield Post 532, operates a beer stand to raise funds for the post during the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park on July 9. Aaron Slayton, post member, is helping out in the back.
FIFIELD — It was beautiful weather for a full day and evening of events on July 9, as the crowds came out for the annual Fifield Community Picnic at Movrich Park.
Around every active organization in the town had a booth that was doing one activity or another throughout the day. The kids events were followed by the family events, and then with the evening came live music and the annual fireworks display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.