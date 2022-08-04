The Farm and Fiber Tour kicks off Aug. 6 with a visit to Jane Hansen’s Autumn Larch Farm near Prentice, followed by a tour of Hillside Dairy, an organic dairy farm near Catawba stewarded by Linda Ceylor.
A beautiful flock of Cotswold sheep will be the highlight of a stop at Priory Farms on Sept. 25. That same day, Kubb Farm will offer tours of their diverse farming venture and take part in family-friendly activities.
Submitted photo
Meet the Shetland sheep flock at Curlee Acres in Balsam Lake and learn how to make a wool sponge, among other activities, during an Aug. 27 Farm & Fiber Tour stop.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
The family-friendly Farm & Fiber Tour of farmer-led pasture walks, hands-on fiber activities and educational booths will start its two-month Wisconsin tour with a stop in Prentice and Catawba. The events are free and open to the public.
The tour is a collaboration between Three Rivers Fibershed and local chapters of the Wisconsin Farmers Union in Taylor-Price, Polk-Burnett, and Eau Claire counties. The purpose is to have outdoor farm events that connect the communities with local farmers and shepherds.
