The Phillips High School 2022-23 Girls Cross Country team, from left, Sarah Knaack, Jessica Morrone, Brielle Mesko, Jaycee Pomeroy, Maya Nieto, Suzanne Ludwig, Rylie Sidenbender, Endora Udovich, Aubrey Sidenbender, Jada Cantrell, Meredith Merlak, Leah Harper and Caitlin Pesko. Not pictured: Coaches Erik Olson and Kyrstin Gabay.

The Phillips High School 2022-23 Boys Cross Country team, in front, from left, Maverick Hoogland, Julian Ellingen, Logan Sokolowski, Spencer Henney and Evan Johnson. In back, from left, Ethan Upson, James Vollendorf, Alec Bjork, Drew Hauschild, Connor Gabay, Chris Randrup, Hayden Sokolowski and Gavin Esterholm. Not pictured: Jack Kulwicki, coaches Nick Gabay and Emily Nerison, and managers Mia Esterholm and Anna Belan.

