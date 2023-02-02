Fair bridge

 Tom LaVenture / PCR

PHILLIPS — The Price County Highway Department spent the morning of Jan. 24 pulling an abandoned truss bridge out of an inlet of the Duroy Lake Flowage near the Price County Fairgrounds.

The Price County Board approved the removal on Aug. 16, with the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that the work take place in the cold of winter. The bridge sits on property owned by the town of Worcester and Price County and nearby private properties.

