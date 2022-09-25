Italy Elections

Journalists look at first result projections in a hotel where far-right party Brothers of Italy is waiting for the vote outcome in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. 

 AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni's electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy's national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested Sunday evening following a record-low turnout.

Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament. The closest contender appeared to be the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which the exit poll indicated garnered as much as 29.5%. Rai said the poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

