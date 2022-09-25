...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gale-force gusts of 35 to 40
knots are possible this evening over the Outer Apostle Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Journalists look at first result projections in a hotel where far-right party Brothers of Italy is waiting for the vote outcome in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians are voting in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II.
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni's electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy's national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested Sunday evening following a record-low turnout.
Rai state broadcaster said Meloni's Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared headed to take 45% of the vote in both chambers of Parliament. The closest contender appeared to be the center-left alliance of former Democratic Party Premier Enrico Letta, which the exit poll indicated garnered as much as 29.5%. Rai said the poll had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
