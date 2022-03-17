PARK FALLS (March 9, 2022) — Gov. Tony Evers was in Park Falls on March 9 to announce a $20 million grant to support facility upgrades and modernization at the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls, and for the ceremonial $5.67 million grant award check to the city of Park Falls to pave the way for a YMCA of the Northwoods facility in the city.

Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick said it’s “a very special occasion when the governor shows up in your town.” He thanked the governor and his staff for working so closely with the city, the hospital and the YMCA to make these grant opportunities happen at a time when the city was looking hard for funding opportunities.

