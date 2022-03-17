Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick, center, at Forward Bank on March 10 to celebrate state grant awards with officials, from left, Allie Plessner, Forward Insurance; Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld of the Wisconsin Department of Administration; Gov. Tony Evers, Jeff Euclide, chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls, and Ryan Zeitlow, CEO of YMCA Northwoods.
PARK FALLS (March 9, 2022) — Gov. Tony Evers was in Park Falls on March 9 to announce a $20 million grant to support facility upgrades and modernization at the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls, and for the ceremonial $5.67 million grant award check to the city of Park Falls to pave the way for a YMCA of the Northwoods facility in the city.
Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick said it’s “a very special occasion when the governor shows up in your town.” He thanked the governor and his staff for working so closely with the city, the hospital and the YMCA to make these grant opportunities happen at a time when the city was looking hard for funding opportunities.
