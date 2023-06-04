Wisconsin Capitol Pride Flag

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

 AP Photo / Morry Gash

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order for the Progress Pride Flag to be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month.

The order is for the Progress Pride Flag to fly over the East Wing of the State Capitol building through sunset June 30. The order authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction of the state to fly the Progress Pride Flag during the month of June.

