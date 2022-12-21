MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #180 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022, in honor of Aundre Cross, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who was killed on Fri., Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 44.

“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” said Gov. Evers. “Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments