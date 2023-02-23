MADISON (Feb. 23, 2023) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Thursday the passing of former Gov. Tony Earl, the 41st governor of the state of Wisconsin. Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff effective immediately as the state of Wisconsin honors former Gov. Earl’s service and contributions to the state.

After suffering a stroke this past weekend, Earl was hospitalized, spending his remaining days surrounded and loved by his daughters and close family. Earl passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Febr. 23, 2023, at the age of 86.

