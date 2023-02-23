...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON (Feb. 23, 2023) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Thursday the passing of former Gov. Tony Earl, the 41st governor of the state of Wisconsin. Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff effective immediately as the state of Wisconsin honors former Gov. Earl’s service and contributions to the state.
After suffering a stroke this past weekend, Earl was hospitalized, spending his remaining days surrounded and loved by his daughters and close family. Earl passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, Febr. 23, 2023, at the age of 86.
