PRICE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Women Fish members Cpt. Barb Carey, 2022 Angler of the Year Rikki Pardun, and Jane McMahon, the 2014 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, celebrate the catch of the day during the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener in Phillips on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The 24-inch walleye was caught at 10:11 a.m. on Long Lake, and was a personal best, according to Evers, and may be the largest catch by a governor during the opening day event. Evers also caught a 6-inch walleye. As of Saturday afternoon, Evers had the larges fish among all the state officials who were also fishing on Long Lake.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
As of Saturday afternoon, Evers had the larges fish among all the state officials who were also fishing on Long Lake. The officials had an ice-cream bet on the biggest fish.
