MADISON (June 9, 2022) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Legislature back to Madison this month to vote on repealing the state’s 1849 abortion ban.

The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would kick the state’s ban on nearly all abortions into effect for the first time in nearly fifty years.

