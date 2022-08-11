PARK FALLS — The 43rd Annual Evergreen 5k Road Run took center stage during the Flambeau Rama activities early Saturday morning as 72 participants ran the course in what was described as muggy and windy conditions on Aug. 6. The race started at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and finished at Park Falls City Hall.

Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, took first with a time of 17:32. He was trailed by Joshua Brown of Butternut in second with a 17:43, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema with a 17:50.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments