Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, finishes in first place in the men’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Joshua Brown, of Butternut finished second, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, finished third.
Autumn Michalski, 16, of Butternut, finishes in first place in the women’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Michalski finished fourth overall behind Derek Kreier of Clear Lake, Joshua Brown of Butternut, and Jeffrey Quednow of Ogema.
Runners take off from South 5th Avenue at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church to start the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, finishes in first place in the men’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Joshua Brown, of Butternut finished second, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema, finished third.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Autumn Michalski, 16, of Butternut, finishes in first place in the women’s division of the annual Evergreen 5K Race on Saturday as part of Flambeau Rama 2022 weekend events in Park Falls. Michalski finished fourth overall behind Derek Kreier of Clear Lake, Joshua Brown of Butternut, and Jeffrey Quednow of Ogema.
PARK FALLS — The 43rd Annual Evergreen 5k Road Run took center stage during the Flambeau Rama activities early Saturday morning as 72 participants ran the course in what was described as muggy and windy conditions on Aug. 6. The race started at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and finished at Park Falls City Hall.
Derek Kreier, 17, of Clear Lake, took first with a time of 17:32. He was trailed by Joshua Brown of Butternut in second with a 17:43, and Jeffrey Quednow, of Ogema with a 17:50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.