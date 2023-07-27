THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
554 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
AITKIN CROW WING PINE
IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CASS ITASCA
IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
CARLTON LAKE ST. LOUIS
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BRAINERD,
CASS LAKE, CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, DULUTH, EAST GULL LAKE,
ESTERDY, GRAND RAPIDS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY,
LAKE SHORE, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, PINE RIVER, SCHLEY, SHELL LAKE,
SILVER BAY, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, WALKER, AND WASHBURN.
THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND,
SAWYER DISTRICT, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION, THE RED CLIFF BAND,
THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE ST. CROIX BAND IN
BURNETT COUNTY, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE FOND
DU LAC BAND, BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE NORTHWESTERN AREA OF THE LAC
DU FLAMBEAU BAND, THE MILLE LACS BAND, BIG SANDY LAKE, ,
HINCKLEY, , LENA LAKE AND, EAST LAKE AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE
BAND, NETT LAKE, , DEER CREEK AND, LAKE VERMILION AREAS.
Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states, according to a July 27 press release. The agreement is part of a formal process to merge by year’s end pending regulatory approval.
“We are both physician-led organizations with an unwavering commitment to the health of rural communities,” said Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as CEO of the new parent company. “Our complementary capabilities will allow us to learn and share with one another to better achieve our collective mission.”
