MCHS-Essentia

Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have entered into an agreement to form a new integrated regional health system serving rural and mid-urban communities across four states, according to a July 27 press release. The agreement is part of a formal process to merge by year’s end pending regulatory approval.

“We are both physician-led organizations with an unwavering commitment to the health of rural communities,” said Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman, who will serve as CEO of the new parent company. “Our complementary capabilities will allow us to learn and share with one another to better achieve our collective mission.”

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments